Showers expected in Chennai for 48 hours

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection, the city experienced moderate to light rainfall in some areas on Monday night. The rain is likely to continue. Even though the daytime maximum temperature will be high, there will be moderate rain in the evenings for the next two days. Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Villupuram, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, and delta districts are likely to witness heavy rain along with thunderstorm activities for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





The official added that the coastal districts and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive moderate rain, while the rest of Tamil Nadu may get light rain for the next two days.





According to RMC, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai received 16 cm of rainfall each, Kallakkurichi 11 cm, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore and Tirupattur 9 cm each, and Krishnagiri received 7 cm of rainfall.