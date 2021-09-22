Wed, Sep 22, 2021

Customs officials seize 583 gm gold worth Rs 27.8 lakh

Published: Sep 22,202102:05 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Customs officials seized 583 gm gold worth Rs 27.8 lakh and arrested a passenger at Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Chennai airport. File photo
Chennai airport. File photo
Chennai:
Based on intelligence, a 45-year-old man who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday morning was intercepted at the exit by the Customs officers. On personal search, four bundles of gold in paste form concealed in the rectum were recovered. On extraction, the gold, of 24K purity, weighed 583 grams. It was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is in progress.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations