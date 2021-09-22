Customs officials seize 583 gm gold worth Rs 27.8 lakh

Chennai :

Based on intelligence, a 45-year-old man who arrived from Dubai on Tuesday morning was intercepted at the exit by the Customs officers. On personal search, four bundles of gold in paste form concealed in the rectum were recovered. On extraction, the gold, of 24K purity, weighed 583 grams. It was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and further investigation is in progress.