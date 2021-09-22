Employee from West Bengal escapes with half kg gold from jeweller

Kolkata :

The victim, Arunkumar, runs a jewellery making unit on Rajarathinam Street in Kilpauk and the suspect, Rudy Doss of West Bengal, had been working for Arunkumar for over a year, the police said. A week ago, Arunkumar reportedly gave 1.25 kg gold to Rudy and asked him to cut it into pieces. While the suspect stopped coming to work from September 16, Arunkumar checked the cupboard assigned to Rudy and found 500 gram gold missing. Based on his complaint, the Kilpauk police have registered a case.