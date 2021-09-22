Chennai police arrest man running Ashram for controversial remarks

Chennai :

The accused, A Sivakumar of Puthagaram, was arrested based on a complaint by Sadiq Basha of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. The police said Sivakumar had made derogatory remarks against the Muslim community’s beliefs, god and women on his channel and had been arrested already once for a similar crime. He was released recently on bail. As many as nine sections were slapped against him and he was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.