Wed, Sep 22, 2021

Chennai police arrest man running Ashram for controversial remarks

Published: Sep 22,202102:00 AM

Updated: Sep 22,202102:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A 52-year-old man who runs an ashram, Yoga Kudil, near Puzhal was arrested on Tuesday for making controversial remarks against Muslims on his YouTube channel.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The accused, A Sivakumar of Puthagaram, was arrested based on a complaint by Sadiq Basha of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi. The police said Sivakumar had made derogatory remarks against the Muslim community’s beliefs, god and women on his channel and had been arrested already once for a similar crime. He was released recently on bail. As many as nine sections were slapped against him and he was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations