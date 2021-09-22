6kg ganja seized from murder accused in KK Nagar

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, the police secured him at Vijayaraghavarapuram on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the MKB Nagar police arrested 40-year-old S Ganesh of Vyasarpadi and seized 10.2 kg mawa tobacco. Similarly, the Egmore police arrested two men and seized 4.2 kg ganja in the wee hours of Tuesday. The accused, A Aravind (27) of Ambattur and A Rameez Khan (24) of Thootukudi, were remanded in judicial custody.