Woman pays Rs 2.5 lakh for flying with her pet from Mumbai to Chennai

Bela, the Maltese dog that travelled from Mumbai in business class

Chennai :

The woman is said to have taken the Air India flight AI 671 from Mumbai to Chennai at 9 am on September 15.





According to the rules, passengers can travel with their pets such as dogs and cats after buying an air ticket and a certificate of immunisation. If the pet is beyond a certain weight, it would be placed inside a cage, equipped with oxygen payment facilities.





As the dog was overweight, the flight attendant had requested the woman to put her dog into a cage. Not accepting her request, the woman paid Rs.2.5 lakh and bought the remaining 10 seats, to which the Indian authorities agreed.





The woman along with her pet landed at the Chennai airport at 11.30 am.





The incident has been going on rounds in social media.