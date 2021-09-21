583 gm gold smuggling foiled, 1 held

Chennai :

The Chennai Air Customs released a statement and said, based on an intelligence input, the male passenger was intercepted at the exit by the customs officials.

While conducting a search on the accused, four bundles of gold in paste form concealed in his rectum were recovered.

On extraction one gold ingot of 24,000 purity weighing 583 grams worth Rs 27.8 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962.