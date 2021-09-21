TNRERA orders refund to home buyer as promotor revises building plan

Chennai :

According to a complaint filed by Dr Neela Kannan with the TNRERA, she booked an apartment with Selene Estate Limited in 'Indiabulls Green' project at Jalladianpet. The promotor assured that the apartment would be handed over in April 2015. Neela Kannan entered into an agreement in September 2013.





In July 2015, the complainant received intimation that a revised planning permission from 7 floors to 19 floors has been obtained from CMDA. The complainant came to know that the promotor had applied for a revised planning permission as early as July 2012, prior to date of agreement. The complainant alleged unfair trade practices and cancelled her booking and sought refund.





Hearing the plea, G Saravanan, adjudicating officer observed "...the complainant booked the apartment and paid a sum of Rs. 13,07,639 to the first respondent and as per the construction agreement, the first respondent assured to complete the construction and handover possession by April 2015 and the total price of the apartment was Rs. 65,58,114 and the respondent got revised planning permission from 7 floors to 19 floors, contrary to their assurances, and therefore, the complainant cancelled the booking and sought for refund of the amount paid to the first respondent, and therefore, the complainant is entitled for all the reliefs."





Meanwhile, the promotor filed a memo stating that they found a prospective purchaser for the disputed flat and undertook to refund within 30 days and pay loan outstanding availed by the complainant within 45 days.





Following this, TNRERA ordered the promotor to refund Rs. 13,07,639 with interest along with Rs. 50,000 as compensation for mental agony and Rs. 25,000 towards legal expenses.