Four held in possession of methamphetamine in Chennai, 561 grams, vehicles seized

Chennai :

The accused were identified as K Ahmed (26) of Kasimedu and A Sivakumar (49) of Padianallur.





Based on a tip-off, a special team of Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner Karthikeyan secured Ahmed during a vehicle check at Namasivayapuram on Monday and seized a few sachets of methamphetamine. Based on his inputs, a house in Kodambakkam was raided and Sivakumar was arrested. In total, 557 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the duo.













Police said that Sivakumar has been into smuggling of methamphetamine for more than a year and Ahmed acted as a supplier.





They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





Meanwhile, Kodungaiyur police arrested two men and seized 4 grams of methamphetamine on Monday. A Sheik Abdullah (25) of Arumbakkam and P Balaji (22) of Kodungaiyur were secured from Parvathy Nagar based on a tip-off and two bikes too were seized from them.