Metro Water urges residents to pay taxes

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has requested city residents to pay water tax and charges before September 30.
Chennai: “The assessees and consumers are requested to pay their dues of taxes and charges before September 30. Consumers can pay their taxes and charges at Metro Water head office cash counter, area offices or depot offices and government e-seva centres,” said a Metro Water release. It added that the consumers can also pay their dues online on the website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/. Residents should pay seven per cent of the property tax rates fixed by the Chennai Corporation as water and sewerage taxes. Apart from the taxes, the residents should also pay charges for water and sewerage connections. Similar to the property tax, residents should pay Metro Water taxes twice a year between April and September, and October and March.
