Ma Su opens dept scheme to repurpose used cooking oil

Chennai :

The schemes are aimed at reducing the wastage of food and ensuring that it reaches the needy without being wasted. The Health Minister said the department will identify the hotels that have additional food and launch a scheme to plan the collection of all unused food and distribute it to the needy people in all the districts.





“As part of the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil scheme, the used cooking oil at hotels will be collected to change it into biodiesel and use it. The hotels can give away unused food and used cooking oil. Already the food safety department is distributing unused food from hotels, big functions and marriage halls are distributed to the needy people,” said the Health Minister.





Sattre Kuraippom is an awareness campaign being launched by the food safety department to educate people on cutting down the use of oil, sugar and salt as it can lead to several non-communicable diseases including Diabetes.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian also inaugurated the CSR fund Special COVID-19 vaccination camp at IRN Thirumana Mandapam in Tiruvallur.