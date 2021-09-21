Teen held for trying to kill 9-year-old boy who resisted homosexual act

A 17-year-old youth was arrested by the police for allegedly attacking a nine-year-old boy brutally after the latter refused to cooperate with his homosexual advances in Maduravoyal.
Chennai: According to police, the victim was taken to an area below the Maduravoyil bypass bridge by the suspect with an intention to sexually assault him. The boy was missing since Friday night and he was found in unconscious stage the next day under the bridge, police said. Police said the victim is in serious condition as he had suffered a serious head injury. The victim, a class 4 student, has been selling snacks at the entrance of multiplex to make a living since his father was paralysed after meeting with an accident. The boy did not return home on Friday night and his father lodged a police complaint. Meanwhile, Maduravoyal police received information that a boy was found lying unconscious with bleeding injuries under the flyover near Maduravoyal lake. He was confirmed to be the missing boy and rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
