Customers rob food delivery agent of bike, mobile and debit card, one held

Two men who ordered food through an online allegedly robbed delivery agent of his bike, mobile, cash and a debit card in Vyasarpadi on Sunday.
Chennai: Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for his accomplice. Police said the delivery agent, Sivaprakasam (20) of Kodungaiyur, had reached JJ Nagar in Vyasarpadi to deliver the order where the customers robbed him at knifepoint. After collecting the food, the two identified as Ebi (20) and Sakthivel (20) allegedly robbed him. The two took away his vehicle, Rs 500 in cash, a mobile phone and ATM card. Based on his complaint, MKB Nagar police managed to trace bike and mobile phone belonging to Sivaprakasam and arrested Sakthivel. The investigators are looking for Ebi.
