31-year-old man kills mother for not giving money to buy liquor in Velachery

A 31-year-old man allegedly murdered his mother as she refused to give him money to buy alcohol in Velachery.
Chennai: The deceased was identified as Lakshmi (47), wife of Ramalingam residing in Nehru Nagar. Police said her son R Moorthy has been arrested for killing the woman. The incident happened on Sunday night when Moorthy reached home and demanded money from his parents. His mother Lakshmi refused to part with the money to buy alcohol. In a fit of anger, Moorthy allegedly stabbed her to death and escaped from there. Based on information, a police team from Velachery station reached the house and shifted the body for postmortem. The team later tracked down Moorthy and arrested him. Police said though he was married, his wife was not living with him and he had become an addict to alcohol.
