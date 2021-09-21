Psychological course for master trainers of police dept

Chennai :

The initiative was launched in association with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Science (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.





Among the 246 participants, 112 are from the police while the rest are private counsellors.





After obtaining the diploma certificate, they will train the 1.3 lakh strong police force and also 3 lakh families of personnel. The course will be conducted at all commissionerates and district headquarters in due course, said a press statement from the State police.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had emphasized on the importance of creating Master Trainers in the Police Department who would in turn train the personnel on physical and mental well-being.





As the first step, a diploma course for wellbeing master trainers of the department was inaugurated, said the statement, adding that it would continue for three months virtually.





Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, presided over the inaugural function and delivered a speech through video conferencing, the release further said.