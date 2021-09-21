Activists urge CM to provide AAY ration cards to diff-abled

Chennai :

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) general secretary S Namburajan pointed out that the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry had directed states to issue AAY rations cards to families of disabled persons.





On August 22, 2020, the Ministry had directed the principal secretary to identify and issue fresh ration cards to eligible differently abled people under the National Food Security Act. “Disability is one of the criteria for inclusion of beneficiaries under the AAY households. As disabled persons are vulnerable section of the society, it is imperative that they are also covered by the states and union territories under the priority households as per the criteria of identification evolved by them,” it said.





His association had petitioned the AIADMK regime in January but even now, when the disabled persons apply for the card along with the Ministry’s letter, the officials refused to issue it. “They say AAY cards could be issued to a fixed number of persons. To issue new AAY cards, some other beneficiary should be removed and it could also be done only with the approval of the higher officials,” he noted.





Namburajan said that 13.35 lakh disabled persons in the State were denied AAY cards. “We seek your intervention to direct the Food Department officials to take appropriate steps,” he appealed.