Spike in demand for thamboolam bags with imprinted messages

Chennai :

Krishnan N Subramanian, who runs the initiative The Yellow Bag, has been getting a lot of requests to create such bags. “During marriage season, I get requests for our eco-friendly bags. A new thing I have noticed is that either the bride or groom or their families are looking for reusable cloth bags with a message imprinted on them. Ninety per cent of the messages will be about the need to save our environment, some will be quotes by green crusader Nammalvar. We have also printed comic strips on bags to convey social messages. Most people forget about the eco-friendly wedding they have attended after a few days. But if a message is imprinted on the gift bags, they will remember it every time they see or use the bags. This will eventually bring a lot of changes in people’s mindsets,” says Krishnan.





Avinash Babu M, a teacher from the city, wanted to print a beautiful message on the gift bags for his wedding. “I remember having a conversation with my friend after a beach cleanup activity, over morning tea. He said: sustainability is all about the way of living. From that time, I have tried to be more conscious about my plastic footprint in my day-to-day activities. I always carry a reusable cotton or jute bag in my office or travel bag and try to use them while shopping or buying groceries. Once, when I was attending a wedding with my friend in Delhi, out of curiosity, we were roughly estimating the single-use disposable plastic being used for giving welcome drinks and gifts. We were shocked at the amount of waste that was being generated in a single wedding. I decided then that if I get married, I will make sure to make it less polluting and try to pass on the message as a nature enthusiast I strongly believe: live and let live. It got manifested when I decided to gift reusable cotton bags to people who attend my wedding,” Avinash tells us.





He teaches his students to segregate waste and avoid single-use plastic. “I am practicing what I preach to them by opting for reusable cloth bags with the message. This earth belongs to all, refuse plastic bags, instead use cloth bags. I also would encourage people in supporting social enterprises and foundations trying to make a positive social impact through sustainable products. By imprinting messages on the bags, I wanted to spread a positive message which people can carry around,” he adds.