10-yr-old boy killed in Maraimalai Nagar road accident

Chennai :

Sangeetha (35), wife of Deenadayalan (40) is a resident of Kodunganthangal near Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpet district. They have two sons, Prithvi Rajan (10) and Dileep (8).





It was reported that Sangeetha was driving along with her two sons in a two-wheeler to a karate training center in Kattankulathur last evening. They were hit by a lorry from behind while they were driving on the Chennai-Trichy NH and were thrown on the road in the impact and the 10 year old Prithivi Rajan died on the spot.





While the lorry driver had reportedly fled the scene of accident, the passerby rescued Sangeetha and Dileep who were critically injured and informed the Maramalai nagar police.





Both the mother and son were rushed to a private hospital near Potheri.





The cops have registered a case and sent Prithivi Rajan's body to Chengalpet Government Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway.