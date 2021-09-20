Centre not keen to hear out farmers, says MP Kanimozhi, black flag demo held across TN

Chennai :

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of enacting laws and launching initiatives that do not augur well for the people, she said it had not spared even the students as it continued to hold NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test). The biggest issue is the Centre doesn't want to resolve the issues it is not prepared to listen to the problems of farmers, she said and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the farm laws.





Speaking to reporters here after leading a black flag protest against the Centre as part of the nation-wide protest by the parties opposed to the BJP, she slammed the Centre on the farm legislations and said they were against the interest of the farmers. The government chose to increase the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG when the economy is sliding. How can people manage with the day-to day living when the prices of fuel and LPG are increased in spite of the slide in the economy? The government promised to create number of jobs before coming to power but created none, Kanimozhi said. We have registered our opposition on behalf of the women's wing with the DMK's struggle against the anti-people policies of the BJP government, she said.





DMK's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin led a protest in the city. The party workers raised slogans denouncing the Centre and demanded steps to stabilise the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.





Black flag demonstrations were held throughout Tamil Nadu against the Central government for declining to withdraw the three farm laws besides the alleged anti-people and anti-democratic stand of the government. Ruling DMK's allies, including the CPI, CPI (M), VCK and the Congress, too, staged such demonstrations as per the decision taken at a meeting convened by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.