Drive against maskless people intensifies in Chennai, 6372 fined in just four days

Chennai :

As many as 6372 people who were found walking on roads without wearing face masks were fined by zonal enforcement teams jointly formed by Greater Chennai Corporation and city police in just four days since the drive started on Thursday.





Till Sunday night, the enforcement teams spread across Chennai corporation areas had fined 6,372 people, including 2,010 persons on Sunday alone. The fine collected in four days amounts to Rs.12.74 lakh.





Mask Enforcement drive jointly organised by civic and police bodies in city limit is going to be held till next Sunday.





After a decision was taken in the recent joint meeting of senior officials of Chennai police and Corporation, the mask enforcement drive was started on Thursday throughout the city and it will go on till 26 September for 10 days.





For the mask enforcement drive, 15 zonal enforcement teams are formed to cover every zone in the city. The zonal enforcement teams will be comprising of corporation staff, 200 police personnel and 1,000 volunteers.