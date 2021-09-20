Vegetable prices reduce by 20pc in Koyambedu market due to surge in supply

Chennai :

Even as the Koyambedu wholesale market received an adequate supply of vegetables, sales have taken a dip for the past few days leading to a reduction of prices by 20 per cent. The traders said that the rates will increase as there would be a shortage of few vegetables in the coming weeks.





“Till last week, the demand for vegetables was more and the sale was going well at the market. When the supply was higher more than usual, we witnessed a dip in the business. Also, many hotels and marriages are allowed for only 50 per cent occupancy. They are not purchasing vegetables as earlier, which has impacted our business here,” said S Muthukumar, President, Koyambedu Semi-wholesalers Welfare Association.





“From next month, the prices of onions are expected to increase due to shortage of supply, because already the supply from Nasik has reduced. As we continue to receive onions from Bangalore and Andhra Pradesh, we are able to manage it as of now. However, from October the supply from all states, so the rate will go up,” he added.





As the market received an adequate supply of vegetables, the prices have decreased by 20 per cent. Currently, tomatoes are sold for Rs 10 per kg, onion Rs 20 – Rs 25 per kg, beans Rs 35 per kg, carrot Rs 25 – Rs 40 per kg.





Meanwhile, even the fruit prices have seen a dip at the Koyambedu market except for a few vegetables, as there is no sale this month. However, they are expecting an increase in the rate and sales from the next festival season. Now, apple is sold for Rs 100 - Rs 120 per kg, pomegranate Rs 80 – Rs 100 per kg, grapes Rs 50 per kg, sweet lime for Rs 30 –Rs 35 per kg, pineapple Rs 35 per kg, and orange for Rs 100 per kg.