Mon, Sep 20, 2021

British Council reopens physical classrooms

Published: Sep 20,202107:04 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

British Council announced the reopening of its Teaching Centres in Chennai for adult learners.

British Council.
British Council.
Chennai:
Transitioning back to physical classrooms, British Council’s learners will be able to avail the advantages of a dynamic and interactive learning environment that will enable collaborative thinking and provide them the right opportunities to participate and build social skills. The transition to online and remote working resulted in an increase in number of individuals looking to improve English.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations