3 SRMIST girls ace chess championship

Chennai :

The event was organised by Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF) and hosted by the Georgian Chess Federation, Georgia. The event was held virtually on the Tornelo platform during the first week of September.





About 12 countries, including India, Malaysia, Iran, UAE, Indonesia, China, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kazakhstan took part in the championship.





There was a total of 9 rounds. AIU (Association of Indian Universities Team) won the first-ever Gold Medal in the AUCC. AIU Indian team consists of four players out of which three players are from SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). SRMIST students were coached by Dr M Senthil Kumar, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education, SRMIST.





In addition, SRM College of Physiotherapy, on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day attempted the “Longest relay run with a flaming torch” from its Tiruchy campus to Kattankulathur. This occasion was registered with the Asia and India Book of records for an attempt at the “Longest relay run with a flaming torch.”





The show was run by the organiser chairman Prof TS Veergoudhaman, Dean, SRM College of Physiotherapy.