VIT signs MoU with SEDAXIS for CoE in additive manufacturing

Chennai :

The VIT-SEDAXIS Centre for Excellence would be located on the VIT Chennai premises and would help accelerate the adoption of 3D printing in various industry sectors such as automotive, aerospace, defence, manufacturing, consumer goods, education, service bureaus, healthcare, construction, and others.





In line with the Centre’s vision to make 3D printing accessible across a wide user community, it will be equipped with cutting-edge professional-grade 3D printers across technologies that can be used by all SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) in the region.





A good business case for mass adoption of 3D printing in the country is only possible when the unit economics makes sense, which can happen when affordable machines are supported by the use of lower-cost open materials, a key focus area for the Centre. The Centre will have a research arm equipped with a range of 3D printers in a phase-wise manner for research and development applications, including continuous composite fibre 3D printing and other open material and open parameter capable 3D printers. This would enable researchers from all domains to engage in advanced research on additive manufacturing equipment as well as new product development.





The VIT- SEDAXIS CoE will also complement as a knowledge hub to support both industry and academia.





Remarking on this new collaboration, Dr Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, VIT Chennai said, “VIT has always been the frontrunner in closely collaborating with the industry. Today, we are excited to welcome onboard SEDAXIS Advanced Materials, the industry partner, in our journey of fruitful collaboration in the domain of additive manufacturing. Besides providing solutions to the social and industrial problems, we are looking forward to witnessing remarkable outcomes as part of this association in terms of supporting academic research and projects.”