Class 12 girl in Perumbakkam ends life at home

Chennai :

The deceased, M Mahalakshmi, of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board quarters at Ezhil Nagar, was a Class 12 student. She allegedly developed a relationship with a youngster in Chintadripet when the family lived there. She reportedly continued the relationship even after the family shifted to Perumbakkam despite her parents’ opposition. On Saturday, Mahalakshmi’s father, Murugan, locked his daughter at their house on the eighth floor and left for work with his wife. When they returned in the evening, Mahalakshmi was found to have killed self. On information, the Perumbakkam police registered a case and sent her body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.