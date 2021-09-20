All agencies acting in unison, clarifies Air Customs

Chennai :

Regarding other agencies outshining Customs in seizures, the Air Customs claimed that the investigative agencies, especially DRI, shared the intelligence with the Air Customs in right earnest, and cases were booked. All sister agencies having concurrent jurisdictions and those working in airport are acting in unison, it added. Their roles are complementary to each other and should not construed as adversarial, said a communication from V Pazhaniyandi, Joint Commissioner, Airport Customs.





Regarding the staff strength posted in Air Intelligence Unit, the communication said it remained the same and that it would be augmented further as more international flights become operational. In addition, an officer in the rank of Joint Commissioner has been posted to the city airport exclusively to supervise the air intelligence work, it added.