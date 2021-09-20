Diamond bizman accuses two men of cheating him of Rs 73L

Chennai :

According to the businessman Samul Haque, who had returned to Chennai from Hong Kong in 2016 hoping to continue business in Tamil Nadu, his complaint at Nungambakkam police station against one of the two has not moved beyond a CSR acknowledgement level, while he did not even receive a CSR on his complaint against the second person.





His family said he has become depressed because of his continuous struggle to come out of the mess that he has found himself in.





After returning to Tamil Nadu, his business was going on well till he met the two men last year.





They gained his trust in the initial months with some convincing transaction. But that changed when they took 25 diamonds, including two high value stones, but did not pay.





“I have been trying to get the money since January. I approached the Nungambakkam police station in June and got a CSR registered. The duo initially agreed to pay when police summoned them. But after the concerned officer was transferred, they are not honouring the promise,” alleged the diamantaire.





“One of them even boasted that it was he who got the officer transferred, claiming that he has enough contact to transfer even assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners,” he added.





He also claimed that both the men identified by him in the complaint were facing other cheating cases in Chennai and were also arrested in Sri Lanka in the past in suspected drug cases.