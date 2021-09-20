Septuagenarian dies week after attack, neighbour held

Chennai :

The deceased, Rajendran of Karikalan Nagar, was a house painter. On September 10, as he was returning home from a temple on the occasion of Vinayagar Chaturthi, he stopped to attend nature’s call near the house of one Srinivasan, a construction labourer, in the same locality. Srinivasan who saw this, got into a quarrel with Rajendran. In the melee, he attacked the septuagenarian with a wooden log. Rajendran suffered bleeding injuries and collapsed on the spot.





He was rushed Chromepet Government Hospital and then shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, but Rajendran died without responding to treatment. Sankar Nagar police, who had registered a case for attempted murder, changed it to murder and arrested Srinivasan. He was remanded in judicial custody.