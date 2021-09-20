Metro Water worker masturbates in front of woman, arrested

Chennai :

Police said that the accused, S Yovan (45) from Mariamman Koil Street in Ambattur, came in front of the victim’s house on a two-wheeler on Saturday night. He was in an inebriated condition and started masturbating in front of the woman, officials said.





The victim told the police that he did so even as a few motorists went past him. After the woman called the control room, a patrol vehicle reached the spot. By then, a few passers-by who noticed Yovan, nabbed and beat him up before handing him over to the patrol team.





The city police registered a case under Women Harassment Act and Motor Vehicle Act for drunken driving, and remanded him in judicial custody.





Man held for sharing obscene images in son’s school WhatsApp group





A 39-year-old man who allegedly posted obscene picture and videos in his son’s school WhatsApp group was arrested. Officials said the accused, B Munusamy of Avadi, is an employee of a private company and his 11-year-old son is a Class 6 student of a private school.





Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the man on Saturday evening shared some obscene photographs and videos in the WhatsApp group where all the teachers and parents are a part.





The head mistress came to know about the incident and lodged a complaint at the Avadi police station, leading to the man’s arrest on Sunday.





On Thursday, Neelankarai police had arrested a man for allegedly sharing obscene pictures in his nephew’s school WhatsApp group.





Meanwhile, a court in Chennai awarded five-year imprisonment to the accused for sexually assaulting a minor in 2013. The victim was in Class 5 when the incident happened. The court verdict which came on Saturday ordered the accused to pay Rs 5,000 fine at the court and Rs two lakhs to the victim.





9-year-old attacked for refusing sexual favours





A nine-year-old boy was attacked by a gang of three for refusing to cooperate for a sexual act in Maduravoyal. The police have arrested the trio, including two juveniles.





The victim is said to be critical after his skull was broken by the accused with stone. The police said he was out of danger but yet to regain consciousness.





The Class 4 boy was been selling snacks at the entrance of a multiplex since his father was paralysed after meeting with an accident a few years ago. The boy did not return home on Friday night and his father lodged a complaint on Saturday.





Meanwhile, the Maduravoyal police received information that a boy was found lying unconscious under the flyover near Maduravoyal lake. He was confirmed to be the missing boy and rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Investigation revealed he was attacked by a three-member gang after the victim refused sexual favours. The main accused was identified as D Rajesh of Maduravoyal, a pavement dweller. When contacted, the Maduravoyal police said the accused were yet to be remanded.





Youth held for misbehaving with three-year-old





Poonamallee all women police arrested a 19-year-old youth for misbehaving with a three-year-old girl near Poonamallee. The victim’s parents had left the child with her grandmother on Friday as they had to go out for work. The accused, Sakthivel, allegedly entered the house and misbehaved with the child. But he was secured by neighbours and was handed over to Poonamallee all-women police. He was remanded in judicial custody.