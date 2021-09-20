Couple booked as man dies 6 days after rammed by car

Chennai :

Police said that the deceased, Selvam (28), a resident of the gated community and an employee of a private firm in Oragadam, had gotten married just four months ago.





The accused, Rajendran and his wife, were also residents of Mahendra World City. The accident happened when Rajendran was teaching his wife to drive.





CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on Sunday, shows Selvam walking on the avenue inside the campus around 5.30 am on September 13. A car which comes from behind with lights on rams Selvam. He was thrown away in the impact, and fell on the ground behind the car.





Despite the accident, the couple fled from the spot instead of helping the victim. Chengalpattu Taluk police registered a case and identified the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.





It may be noted that a similar accident happened in Tambaram a few days ago and the CCTV footage of the accident was also viral.