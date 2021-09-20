Abducted toddler rescued, 2 menheld from Nagpur

Chennai :

When contacted, a senior police officer said the child, Shyam, was said to be safe and has been handed over to the child welfare officials in Nagpur.





Shyam is the second son of Mithilesh Kumar and Meera Devi of Bihar, who have been working at a private firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate and staying at a rented house in Pattaravakkam for a month.





On Saturday, the couple left for work as usual, leaving their two children at home. When they returned in the evening, they realised Shyam was missing. When they enquired with their elder son Vishnu (5), he reportedly told them that the tenants on the top floor of the building, Sivakumar and Monu, took Shyam after buying him chocolates and cakes.





On suspicion, the couple asked the duo’s employers and were told that they did not report to work on Saturday. Mithilesh searched for the child at Perambur railway station before lodging a complaint at Ambattur police station.





Officials there checked the passenger details of three express trains that left for north India and found out the accused had boarded one of the trains on Saturday. Immediately, the railway police at Nagpur were alerted and photos of the child and the suspects were sent to them. Using this, the Nagpur police rescued the child and secured the duo.





A team from Ambattur police has gone to Nagpur to bring back the kidnappers. Preliminary inquiries revealed that one of the accused, Sivakumar of Madhya Pradesh, did not have children and kidnapped Shyam. However, the veracity of the claim had to be probed when they are brought to Chennai on Monday, said an official, adding that the accused would be flown to the city.