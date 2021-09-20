Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Follow guidelines for Corpn job under compassionate grounds





I am a 36-year-old woman. I completed my MA in 2009 from Chennai QMC after which I got married on October 5, 2009. My husband’s side has no income and the family was depending on my mother and father for survival. My father was a Chennai Corporation sanitary worker till he retired in 2009. He is now 71 and is getting a pension. My mother was a sweeper with Chennai corporation and breathed her last at GH Hospital (sic) in Chennai last year due to health complications when she had two years’ service remaining. My family consists of three sisters and I am the youngest. Am I eligible for a Corporation job on compassionate grounds?





— M Duraisani Ammal (email)





The scheme for a compassionate appointment for the eligible children of an employee of the Chennai Corporation who dies in harness is available, provided you satisfy the eligibility criteria. You have not mentioned your marital status and your dependency on your mother and the need for employment for survival. Further, you have also not mentioned when your mother expired. The scheme will be extended only if an application is made within the time limit prescribed.





Get advice from Blue Cross ondealing with stray dogs





I am a resident of Kottur Gardens at Kotturpuram for over 20 years. The stray dog menace of late is a big hindrance to cyclists, walkers and other regular road users. They chase the morning cyclists who go for exercises. We have contacted the corporation authorities and the reply we got is that they will catch the dogs, operate them and again leave them back exactly in the same place where they picked them from. This will not serve the purpose as the dogs will be back and continue to give us the same trouble. The authorities say there are some issues pertaining to this, including a court order. Please advise what needs to be done to solve this issue permanently.





— S Satish, Kotturpuram





You can contact Blue Cross at Adyar and get sufficient advice in this regard.