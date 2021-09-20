Cases surge again in Chennai, active cases cross 2k mark

Chennai :

Coimbatore added 215 cases, followed by Erode with 131 and Chengalpattu that recorded 114 cases. The total number of cases in the State has reached 26,45,380.





Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.1 per cent as on Saturday. The worst was Thanjavur with 2.1 per cent positivity rate, while it was 0.9 per cent in Chennai. Active cases now stand at 16,969, with Coimbatore recording the highest of 2,198 cases.













The State also notified 27 deaths, taking the toll to 35,337. The bulletin from the Health Department said 1,594 people were declared recovered, taking total recoveries to 25,93,074.