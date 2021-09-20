Ayanavaram Metro station to come up on Corpn land

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation special council resolution, a land parcel to an extent of 234 sqm would be handed over permanently, while 16 sqm of land would be handed over on a temporary basis. The Metro station at Ayanavaram would come up on Anderson Road.





“The decision has been taken based on a Government Order issued by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department. The process of handing over the land parcel could not be commenced owing to the State Assembly elections,” the resolution added.





Presently, the civic body runs an Amma Canteen at the location and the civic body has sought the cost of the building. RMRL would pay Rs 42 lakh to the civic body towards the land.





In another resolution, the civic body has decided to give no-objection certificate to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to construct a sewage pumping station in a burial ground in Vadaperumbakkam in Manali zone. “The decision has been taken as there is no government land available at the site,” the resolution said.