Vijay files civil suit against parents for using his name

Chennai :

The actor has reportedly filed a case seeking an injunction restraining them from using his name, or the name of his fan clubs in politics. The news of Vijay filing a case against his own parents came to light on Sunday.This comes after Vijay’s parents’ decision to allow a registered society of their son’s fans to contest as independent candidates in the local body polls. The office-bearers of his fan club were also cited as respondents, said sources.





The Vijay Makkal Mandram had announced that they would be contesting the rural local body elections to be held on October 6 and October 9 in nine Tamil Nadu districts, and Vijay contended that it was his parents who had permitted the registered society of his fans to contest elections as independent candidates. Vijay had distanced himself from the activities of the Vijay Makkal Mandram, a society registered by his father.





Moving the Madras High Court in January this year, his counsel said that Vijay’s father had registered a political party named “All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Mandram”, without his consent.