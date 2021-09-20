More than 2 lakh people get inoculated in Chennai

Chennai :

According to the Corporation data, 1,600 camps were organised in the city, including static and mobile teams. A total of 2,01,805 people took the jabs, which is over 80 per cent of the expected 2.4 lakh coverage. Of these, 1,08,570 were first doses and 93,235 second doses.





Among the zones, highest vaccination was achieved in Kodambakkam and Ambattur zones. Interestingly, five of the extended zones, such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Perungudi and Sholinganallur achieved less than 10,000 vaccination numbers.





Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Minister PK Sekar Babu and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the vaccination drive in various parts of the city.





In total, Chennai Corporation has administered over 46 lakh doses, of which over 31 lakh are first doses, till Saturday. Similarly, private hospitals in the city administered over 10 lakh doses, of which over 7 lakh are first doses. In total, more than 56 lakh doses were administered in the city. On August 26, the civic body conducted a mass vaccination camp in 400 locations across the city. During the day, more than 1.35 lakh people received the doses. Another mega drive was held on September 12 and more than 1.91 lakh people had received their doses. Tamil Nadu’s cumulative coronavirus cases rose to 26.45 lakh with 1,697 positives being reported on Sunday, while 27 people died taking the toll to 35,337.