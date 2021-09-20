Private firm employee kills self

Chennai :

Police suspect he could have killed himself over a spurned relationship. Prasanna Manikandan of Periya Panicheri, who returned home from work on Saturday night, went to his room after dinner and did not step out on Sunday morning. On suspicion, his family members broke open the door and found his body. They immediately alerted Mangadu police who came to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Prasanna might have ended his life over spurned relationship, officials said. Sources added that investigation revealed that Prasanna was the brother of Abirami, who was arrested by Kundrathur police for poisoning her two children to death over a relationship.