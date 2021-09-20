Truck driver attacked by cops on patrol in Arumbakkam

A 30-year-old truck driver has lodged a complaint that he was attacked by policemen on patrol on Saturday night.
Chennai:
Velmurugan of Arumbakkam stated in his complaint that he was consuming liquor near his house on Perumal Koil Street with friends. Upon noticing a patrol vehicle, others fled the spot while Velmurugan stayed put. The police personnel in the vehicle allegedly attacked him. He suffered injuries and got himself admitted to the KMC. The Arumbakkam police are inquiring about the incident.
