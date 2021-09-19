925 shops closed for Covid norms violation in Chennai

Chennai :

According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 925 shops have been closed between May 6 and September 18. Among the zones, highest number of shops were closed in Valasaravakkam zone were 178 shops have been closed. In Royapuram, as many as 107 shops have been closed.





Apart from closing the shops for serious violations, the civic body has found out minor violations at 9,108 shops and institutions in the across the city and taken action. Also, 75,198 individuals were found failing to wear face masks. In total, the civic body has collected Rs. 4.46 Crore from shops and individuals.





On Saturday alone, when the civic body launched mask compliance week, as many as 2,072 individuals were found to violating rules. As many as 237 shops were penalized on the day.





In terms of highest numbers of violators and fine amount collected, Kodambakkam zone, in which Koyambedu Wholesale Market and T Nagar (part) fall under, is at the top among 15 zones. In the zone, 9,576 individuals and 1,330 shops have been fined for violation. The civic body collected Rs. 52.40 lakh from the zone, which is also the highest.





"Zonal enforcement teams have been constituted in all the zones to check violations and the teams have been provided patrol vehicles. They are imposing penalties against the violators," an official said.





Meanwhile, as part of mask compliance week, the civic body formed 200 teams, one team for each of the 200 divisions, to implement mask compliance. The teams comprise officials from Chennai Corporation and city police.





Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi warned the city residents of action if they found without face masks in place places.