Residents urge pond cleaning in Kallikuppam

Chennai :

The residents complain that due to the mosquitos locals fall sick and get infected by dengue. Meanwhile, the official said that they are unable to clean the garbage inside the pond as it is too slippery, and ensured it will be cleared by this week.





“Earlier, there was no bin placed in the locality, so the public used to throw away the garbage inside the pond. After raising complaints for more than three months they placed a new dustbin. Now, the locals are dumping the waste inside the bin, but when the sanitary workers are clearing the bin, the wastes are scattered all over the pond. Though we urge them to clear it, they are not bothered and leave the place a mess,” said Premkumar P, a resident of Sakthi Nagar, Kallikupam in Ambattur.





“Since, there was climatic change and frequent rainfall for over three months, the situation was worse and it was sticking whenever we crossed the pond. And we were not able to keep the windows and doors open due to the smell and mosquitos. Though we raised multiple complaints to the zonal office they have not cleaned the pond properly,” he added.





As the water body is filled with garbage, it has become a breeding ground for the mosquitos. Also, the locals have to bear the foul odor. Locals complain that since it is not cleaned for more than six months people are falling sick due to dengue, especially children and senior citizens.





“Every month at least three to four residents are getting hospitalized by falling sick and the majority of them are infected by dengue. During the rainy season, the situation is even worse, the dirty water gets mixed with rainwater and when we walk in that, we are getting skin infections too, especially for the children. We are scared to let them out to play when the pond is filled with garbage and mosquitos,” said Veeramani R, another resident.





Speaking to DT Next, a senior official of Ambattur zone said that even though the garbage is cleared every two weeks, throwing away the waste by the public has become an endless issue. “We manage to clean the outer side of the pond but are unable to clear the waste inside the pond as it is slippery. Now, we have asked permission from the authorities to clean it, so it will be done by this week,” said the official.