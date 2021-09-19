Father-son among 4 held for driving away car seized for accident

Chennai :

On September 14 (Tuesday), 37-year-old Sudhakar of Kayalarmedu village suffered grievous injuries in an accident after his two-wheeler was hit by a car. While the driver fled the scene, the car was seized and the victim was sent to hospital.





However, on Thursday morning, the car which had been parked at the police station went missing. Police tried to find the owner's details and found the registration number to be fake.





However, further investigation led to the arrest of four men - Dhananchezhiyan (42), his son Krishna (24) and one Sadam Hussain (23) and Nasarayya (23).





Inquiries revealed that the car belongs to a woman in Maduravoyal from whom the father-son duo bought it on lease on the condition to pay the car loan EMI every month. However, they did not pay the EMI and changed the registration number to escape from car financiers.





However, after the car met with an accident, the duo sent their drivers Sadam Hussain and Nasarayya to drive away the car from the police station hoping that they cannot be traced since the registration number was fake. However, they landed in prison on Saturday.



