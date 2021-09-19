Man held for misbehaving with three-year-old in Chennai

Poonamallee all women police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for misbehaving with a three year old girl child near Poonamallee.
Chennai: The victim's parents had left the child with her grandmother on Friday as they had to step out for work. The accused Sakthivel entered the house and misbehaved with the child. He was secured with the help of neighbours and handed over to Poonamallee all-women police. A case was registered under Pocso Act and Sakthivel was remanded in judicial custody.
