Actor Vijay moves Madras HC against parents for using his name to hold meetings

Chennai :

Actor Vijay has sought a ban on his former executives, including his father SA Chandrasekhar, mother Shobha Sekar, and his VMI (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) team executives, for holding meetings using his name.





The case has been adjourned to September 27 by the Madras High Court. Vijay's cousin Padmanabhan is the party leader who started the All India Commander Vijay People Movement. SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba are the treasurers for the party.