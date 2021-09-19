Claiming to be prison staff, 32-yr-old cheats woman of Rs 13 lakh

Chennai :

The victim, a mother of two, had separated from her husband two years ago after eight years of marriage. She developed a relationship with P Madhankumar of Puzhal, her college mate, after reconnecting with him through social media. He allegedly claimed that he was working as a personal assistant at the Central Prison in Puzhal since 2014 and even showed her an identity card.





When he claimed of knowing lawyers who could help her with the divorce, she allegedly paid money on several occasions to the tune of Rs 13 lakh. However, when she learnt that Madhankumar’s claims were fake and demanded her money back, he allegedly abused her. Based on her complaint, Ambattur police registered a case and remanded Madhankumar in judicial custody.