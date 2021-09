Gold weighing 390 grams and other electronic goods, totally worth over Rs 22.30 lakh, were recovered and seized under the Customs Act from a passenger who arrived by flight G9473 from Sharjah, said a release from the Chennai Air Customs on Saturday.

Seized gold. Chennai : Gold was concealed in the rectum and pants pockets of the accused and electronic goods in the baggage. The passenger has been arrested, the release further said.