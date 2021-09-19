Lightning kills sleeping 24-yr-old, injures brother in Oragadam

Chennai :

The deceased, V Ajith of Oragadam, was an engineering graduate searching for a job while his brother Aravindan (20) is an engineering student. On Friday night, the family was asleep with the windows kept open. When it started to rain around midnight, a lightning struck through the window. Both brothers who were sleeping close to the window suffered severe burns and became unconscious.





Their parents rushed them to a private hospital in Tambaram but Ajith was declared brought dead while Aravindan was admitted for treatment. The Oragadam police sent the body autopsy to Chromepet government hospital. Officials said three cattle owned by the victims’ father, Veerarangavan, also died in the lightning strike. The police have registered a case.