Man kidnaps and films victim nude for money, held

Chennai :

The complainant, L Muthukumar of Virugambakkam, alleged that Ganapathy was sent by one Karthik Prasanna, who had cheated him of Rs 2.5 crore on the promise of getting him an agent’s job at the railways.





According to the complainant, Karthik claimed that his wife is the daughter of an Assam Minister and that he can get the victim an agent’s job to recruit labourers for Railways. Muthukumar paid him Rs 2.5 crore, but Karthik allegedly delayed it citing COVID. After learning that Karthik had cheated a few others in the same manner, Muthukumar demanded his money back.





On August 24, Muthukumar was asked to wait near the Albert theatre in Egmore where a group of men posing as cops kidnapped and took him to Kodaikanal. He was robbed of his phone and cash, and filmed without dress. He was later released on the condition that he would settle the money which Karthik got by cheating others, Muthukumar alleged, adding that a personal security officer of an IPS officer also threatened him against approaching the police.





When contacted, a police official said that the case would be transferred to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation, as the cheating money involved is more than Rs 50 lakh.