Five arrested in connection with Erumaiyur beheading

Chennai :

Vetrivel of Erumaiyur near Sriperumbudur, also a murder accused, was hacked to death by a gang on Tuesday night. The gang then dumped his head near the church gate in Erumaiyur and the body near the lakebed.





The church gate where they dumped the head was the first clue for the investigators as Vetrivel and his friends were accused of murdering Abishek, a 23-year-old, last October near the same church gate. This indicated that Vetrivel’s murder was a revenge killing.





The police formed a special team and were searching for the murderers. On Friday, the police arrested Raji (28), Rishikesh (25), Lawrance (28), Mathivanan (25) and Mohamed Ali (28) of the same locality.





Police said Raji is the brother of Abishek who was killed last year by Vetrivel and his friends. The gang planned to avenge the murder by killing Vetrivel and dumping his head near the same church. The police remanded all five in custody.