Tamil Nadu Governor visits Mamallapuram with family

Chennai :

R.N.Ravi, the new Governor of Tamil Nadu, assumed charge at the Raj Bhavan this morning, succeeding Banwarilal Purohit who has since been shifted to Punjab.





R.N.Ravi, who took charge as the Governor of Tamil Nadu in the morning, came to Mamallapuram with his family in the evening.





Governor R.N.Ravi arrived at the Mamallapuram beach with his relatives and family members at around 4:30 pm today. The Governor was received by Chengalpattu District Collector Rahul Nath and District Superintendent of Police Vijayakumar.





The governor and his family were there for about half an hour admiring the beach temple and its scriptures and also inquired about the specialities of Mamallapuram. Security has been beefed-up at the Mamallapuram Beach Temple in view of the Governor's arrival.