High Court takes exception to NMC failing to respond on the status of Chennai med college

Chennai :

Along with the NMC seeking more time despite the court during the last hearing permitting a fortnight’s time as a final chance to file its status report or face contempt proceedings, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu, said, “Despite the order dated August 26, 2021 and the substantial time afforded to NMC to file a status report, no shred of paper had been forthcoming from such Commission though counsel representing such Commission has profusely apologised and it does not appear that the counsel has any control over the client.”





“The Chairperson of the NMC should file an affidavit when the matter appears next as to why appropriate measures should not be taken against such Chairperson for the completely unacceptable and inappropriate conduct of the NMC in this matter despite several orders, including the immediate previous order of August 26, 2021,” the bench held while posting the matter to September 30.





The status report, in whatever form, is also expected to be filed on the adjourned date, the bench added.





The plea had accused the Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust of running a medical educational institution, without any license or proper facilities or registration. However, the Trust had claimed that the present petition was a copy-paste job from a previous petition which was dismissed by this Court with costs of Rs1 lakh.





However, under such circumstances, the bench since July has been asking NMC to file its status report as to whether the trust had due license to operate the concerned institution and its stand qua the medical institution run by the said Trust and the allegations levelled against it in the petition.